BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

