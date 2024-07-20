BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1,677.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

