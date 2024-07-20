BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 65,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

CNOB opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.27. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.