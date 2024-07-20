BNP Paribas Financial Markets Increases Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in OPENLANE were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,690,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,712,000 after purchasing an additional 236,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 399,073 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,762,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 729.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,338,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth about $10,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $108,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,079.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

