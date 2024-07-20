BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526,851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Redfin were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after buying an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 617,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 417,811 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Redfin by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RDFN stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

