BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 349.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.02 and a beta of 0.38. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KNSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

