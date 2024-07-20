BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 5,110 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SpartanNash were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

SpartanNash Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.41. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

