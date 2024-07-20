BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Aramark were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aramark by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 201,623 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 33,206 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Aramark by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,498,000 after buying an additional 546,796 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $75,477,000.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.67 on Friday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

