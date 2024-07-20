BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,180 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,743 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 23,541,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after buying an additional 1,315,183 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,926,195 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,864,000 after acquiring an additional 705,343 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,472,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 263,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,823,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after acquiring an additional 178,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.02.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

