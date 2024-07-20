BNP Paribas Financial Markets Reduces Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in BOK Financial were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41,350.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BOK Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.90.

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

BOKF opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.35. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 13.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

