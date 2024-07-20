BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 114,960 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 114,960 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Embraer were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at $861,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERJ stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. Embraer S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

