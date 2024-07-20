BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 1,392 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,082 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in REX American Resources were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in REX American Resources by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $164,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at REX American Resources

In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on REX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REX

REX American Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of REX stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.96. REX American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REX American Resources

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.