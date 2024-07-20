BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 23,835 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in KT were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,292.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 1,227.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE KT opened at $13.35 on Friday. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that KT Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

