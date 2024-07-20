BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 2,706 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in International Money Express were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,163,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 205,954 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,680,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,112,000 after acquiring an additional 313,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,651,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 138,002 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in International Money Express by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,477,000 after acquiring an additional 115,294 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 1,229.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 528,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Price Performance

Shares of International Money Express stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $676.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $150.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMXI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMXI

International Money Express Profile

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.