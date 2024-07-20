BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 4,552 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tronox were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Tronox by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Tronox by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of TROX opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.70. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

