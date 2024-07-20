Brie Carere Sells 1,958 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

