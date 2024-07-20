Brie Carere Sells 1,958 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of FDX opened at $306.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.50.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,553 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $2,631,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
