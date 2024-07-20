Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58.
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
