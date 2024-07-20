Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $1,066,473.66 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $1,066,473.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,953.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $32.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.20). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $114.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.70 million. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Build-A-Bear Workshop

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 349,752 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.