Camarda Financial Advisors LLC Sells 261 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.9% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,443,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
