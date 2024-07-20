Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. Desjardins cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

CNQ stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 107.2% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 82,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 118.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 862,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 467,262 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

