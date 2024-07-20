CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,990 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after purchasing an additional 435,866 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,059,000. Teca Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,325,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after acquiring an additional 189,677 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,086,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after acquiring an additional 127,738 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $13.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCS

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 41,622,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $475,750,798.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,812,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,572,440.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647 over the last three months. 6.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.