Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Analysts at Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.9 %

FUN opened at $50.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $617,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

