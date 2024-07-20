Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Shares Down 28.6%

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) was down 28.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 3,404,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 547,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.81.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

