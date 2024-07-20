Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $312,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,013,958 shares in the company, valued at $482,564,815.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.67. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

