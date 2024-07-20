Charles Collier Sells 3,590 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $62.55 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Roku by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,473,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 78,185 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

