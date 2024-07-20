Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,873 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,779,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

CLDT opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $426.98 million, a P/E ratio of -72.75 and a beta of 1.80. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -233.33%.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, COO Dennis M. Craven acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $94,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

