Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $43.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,333 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

