City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $439.00

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 438.12 ($5.68), with a volume of 455306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 434 ($5.63).

City of London Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,736.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 423.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 409.16.

City of London Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,400.00%.

About City of London

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

