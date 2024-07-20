CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,163 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

