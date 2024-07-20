Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Commercial Metals worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 13,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 128.1% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 101,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.17. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $59.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.95%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

