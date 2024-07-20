Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $127.12 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.9% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $127,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 195,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 31,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,861,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,810,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock worth $14,137,789. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

JPM stock opened at $209.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $217.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a 200-day moving average of $190.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

