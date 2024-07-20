Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,929,000 after acquiring an additional 792,276 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,086,000 after buying an additional 225,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 628,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

