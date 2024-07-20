Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CRK stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

