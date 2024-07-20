Corp Nvidia Purchases 62,500 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Nvidia acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,676,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,707,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Serve Robotics Price Performance

Serve Robotics stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

