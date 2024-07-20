Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $23.73 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,187,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,675,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

