Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,554,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $10,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
Read More
