Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CRGY. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

CRGY stock opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $657.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.44 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,731,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $17,554,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter worth $10,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.