Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Down 20%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). 403,009 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 107,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.09).
Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 621.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75 and a beta of -0.03.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Oman. The company operates in two segments, Software Product and Services and Engineering Services; and Consulting and Managed Services. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhances third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a protecting verifiable credentials middleware; Nightingale, a managed security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.
