Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Raised to $110.00 at Bank of America

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.88.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $105.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.20. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 612.2% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 961,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,010 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Crown Castle by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

