Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 140.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $277.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.10. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

