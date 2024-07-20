D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $200.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $165.12.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DHI opened at $173.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $177.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,799. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $458,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

