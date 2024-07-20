Daniel T. Hendrix Sells 15,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,794.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TILE opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $951.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

