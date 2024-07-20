EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

EnerSys stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

