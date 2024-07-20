Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 5,149 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Banner alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 262,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,293,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 39.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANR. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.