Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $183,832.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $290,638.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,597 shares of company stock worth $821,939. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

