Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $64.66.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp cut shares of Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.