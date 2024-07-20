Entropy Technologies LP Buys Shares of 10,899 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 234,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 234,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,194. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

