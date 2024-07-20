Entropy Technologies LP Has $251,000 Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

