Entropy Technologies LP Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,533 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

HOPE opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Insider Activity at Hope Bancorp

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

