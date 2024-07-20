Entropy Technologies LP Has $270,000 Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,652,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,168,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,284,000 after buying an additional 453,980 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $310.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

