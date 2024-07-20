Entropy Technologies LP Has $277,000 Stock Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,859 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,809,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 360,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 159,439 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNTL. UBS Group cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

